Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comerica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

