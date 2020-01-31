Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 33.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $2,333,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

IEX stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

