Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gentherm by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

