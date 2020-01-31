Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,649,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

