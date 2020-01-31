Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,649,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KSU stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.
Kansas City Southern Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
