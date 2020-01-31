Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CF Industries by 396.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of CF stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

