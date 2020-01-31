Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

