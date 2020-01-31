Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $150,000 in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,860 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

NYSE:DO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

