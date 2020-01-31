Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $16.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,276.23.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

