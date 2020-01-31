Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $11,629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 128,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 216.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 114,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

