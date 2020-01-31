Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after acquiring an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 75,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

