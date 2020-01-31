Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $14.01 Million Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,000.

PHAT stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,438. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.