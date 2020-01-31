Eventide Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $4,262,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.40. 50,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.86. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $145.92 and a 12 month high of $325.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

