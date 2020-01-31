Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. 679,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

