Eventide Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 13,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

