Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,600 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

NYSE PLD traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 469,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.