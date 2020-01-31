Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,242 ($16.34). 84,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,301.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,346.40. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.