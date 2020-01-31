Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.18 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $3.18 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $12.05 or 0.00127230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Exrates, Indodax and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.01940642 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BigONE, CoinBene, CoinTiger, C2CX, Bittrex, LBank, Gate.io, RightBTC, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, CoinEx, Ovis, CPDAX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Coinone, Bitfinex, BitForex, Upbit, FCoin, ZB.COM, BTC-Alpha, Coinhub, Korbit, Crex24, Gatehub, HBUS, HitBTC, Kraken, CoinEgg, Poloniex, ChaoEX, ABCC, EXX, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Kucoin, Bitsane, Cryptomate, QBTC, OKEx, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, YoBit, Exmo, Bitbns, Indodax, Coinut, BTC Markets, Coinroom, Bithumb, Coinnest, OKCoin International, C-CEX, Koineks and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

