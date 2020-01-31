Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

ETH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 5,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETH. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

