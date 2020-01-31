Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.74-$14.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.00. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.74-14.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.14.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.76. 1,714,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,227. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

