Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,243,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

EPRT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 18,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

