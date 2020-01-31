Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.36. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 11,900 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.65 million.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

