Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EQR opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

