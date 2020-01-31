Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the bank will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 4,381,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,339,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951,270 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 16,987.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 849,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bancorp by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 735,578 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

