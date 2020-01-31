Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYCB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 464,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 814,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

