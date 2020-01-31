Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $125,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,067. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $10.72 on Friday, hitting $592.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $372.75 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

