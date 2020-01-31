Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811 over the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PLAB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

