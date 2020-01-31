Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

