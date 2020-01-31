Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 90.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

