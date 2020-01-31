Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.94 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

