Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

