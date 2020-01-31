Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ecopetrol by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 527,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 440,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE:EC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

