EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Shares Up 0.5%

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), 14,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($4.03).

The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million and a PE ratio of -79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.89.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

