eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 648.1% Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 316.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $195,556.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 648.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

