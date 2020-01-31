Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. 7,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

