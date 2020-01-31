Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,019.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBTC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 18,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $385.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

