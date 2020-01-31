Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Short Interest Update

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Shares of ETM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. 48,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,550. The stock has a market cap of $576.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

