Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Up 5.8%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $26.79, 787,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 293,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Enova International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enova International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.