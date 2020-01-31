Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 384,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

