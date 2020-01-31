Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 384,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,911. Enova International has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

