Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.53-5.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 783,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

