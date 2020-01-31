Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.53-5.82 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
NYSE ENVA traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 783,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.