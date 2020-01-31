ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
E stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 24,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. ENI has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.