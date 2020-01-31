ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

E stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 24,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. ENI has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

