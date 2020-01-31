Energycoin (ENRG) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $114,863.00 and $95.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

