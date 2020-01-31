Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ERII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ERII stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 8,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The firm has a market cap of $568.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $125,438.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,075 shares of company stock worth $1,936,461. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

