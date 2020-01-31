Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ERII traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 162,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,595. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $571.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 4.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,075 shares of company stock worth $1,936,461 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

