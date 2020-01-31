Enecuum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,524.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $745,218.00 and approximately $48,524.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 44,739,394 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

