Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Coinall and IDEX. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $779,114.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01288149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinall, CoinBene, DEx.top, IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

