Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. 368,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

