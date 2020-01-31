Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,228,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 661,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,579,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.