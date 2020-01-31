Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 156,490 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,490 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.55% of Ciena worth $36,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,512 shares of company stock worth $5,697,735. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

CIEN stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

