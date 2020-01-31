Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 56,762 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.09% of Chart Industries worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 414,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $8,925,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $95.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

